The Repairs on Bulgaria Blvd in Sofia are Postponed

Sofia's Bulgaria Blvd will remain in its present form despite the municipality's plans to repair it before the start of the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency. Reports Mediapool.

Local government will consider whether to begin rehabilitation next year. This was made clear by the words of the mayor of the capital Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by Focus.

In March, the municipality announced a redevelopment order on Bulgaria Blvd, which connects Boyana Residence and the National Palace of Culture, the two buildings that will host the main events related to the European Presidency. The repair had to cost BGN 13 million. However, the choice of contractor was delayed due to appeal, and only in July the candidates' offers were examined.

According to Fandakova, the repair of the boulevard and the allocation of money from the government for it is currently not on the agenda. "The procedure has not yet ended, there have been long appeals, I do not associate everything with the presidency, you know that many boulevards have been reconstructed this year and we have caused a lot of troubles to Sofia residents," the mayor of Sofia said. Fandakova added that the boulevard is obviously in need of repair, but its closure will block the traffic in this part of Sofia. This can not happen in the autumn when traffic is on the rise.