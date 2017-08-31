Ekaterina Zaharieva on a Working Visit to Montenegro

On August 31 and September 1 Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva is to pay a 2-day visit to Montenegro.

Today Deputy Premier Zaharieva will talk with that country’s Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic, as well as with Montenegro’s Minister of Justice Zoran Pazhin.

On Friday Minister Zaharieva is expected to meet with Montenegro’s Minister for European Affairs Aleksandar Pejovic.

Montenegro has been holding assession talks with the EU since 2012 and in June this year it became a NATO member.

Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has already visited Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina within the frameworks of her Balkan tour.

Source: BNR and BGNES