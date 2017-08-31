Construction of 6-km Stretch of 'Struma' Motorway Will Begin Today

The construction of Struma motorway between the towns of Blagoevgrad and Krupnik in southwestern Bulgaria will be launched this week, the regional development ministry said on Thursday, reported bTV.

The total length of the new route will be 12 kilometers. The value of the construction contract is nearly BGN 140 million excluding VAT. Big part of the money is from European funds.

The construction of a section of Struma motorway, connecting the towns of Sandanski and Kresna, is progressing according to the initial schedule and is due to be completed next year, the ministry said in a statement.

Bulgaria also plans to relaunch a BGN 250 million ($150.7 million/128 million euro) tender for the construction of Zheleznitsa tunnel on Struma motorway this week, the statement reads. The initial tender procedure for the construction of Zheleznitsa tunnel was cancelled in April.