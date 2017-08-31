Construction of 6-km Stretch of 'Struma' Motorway Will Begin Today

Business » INDUSTRY | August 31, 2017, Thursday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Construction of 6-km Stretch of 'Struma' Motorway Will Begin Today pixabay.com

The construction of Struma motorway between the towns of Blagoevgrad and Krupnik in southwestern Bulgaria will be launched this week, the regional development ministry said on Thursday, reported bTV. 

The total length of the new route will be 12 kilometers. The value of the construction contract is nearly BGN 140 million excluding VAT. Big part  of the money is from European funds.

 The construction of a section of Struma motorway, connecting the towns of Sandanski and Kresna, is progressing according to the initial schedule and is due to be completed next year, the ministry said in a statement.

Bulgaria also plans to relaunch a BGN 250 million ($150.7 million/128 million euro) tender for the construction of Zheleznitsa tunnel on Struma motorway this week, the statement reads. The initial tender procedure for the construction of Zheleznitsa tunnel was cancelled in April.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: reconstruction, Struma motorway, Kulata, Zheleznitsa
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria