France's Macron Says He Has 'Major Differences' with Putin on Ukraine

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 31, 2017, Thursday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: France's Macron Says He Has 'Major Differences' with Putin on Ukraine facebook profile

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview he had major differences with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine and “won’t let him get away with anything'', according to Reuters. 

“I speak with everybody. Very directly and very frankly,” Macron said in an interview with French weekly Le Point published on Wednesday.

“On Ukraine, we have major differences with Vladimir Putin. I take note of it. France won’t let him get away with anything.”

The conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists has claimed more than 10,000 lives since it erupted in 2014.

Germany and France have tried to persuade both sides to implement a peace deal agreed in Minsk in 2015, but with little success, including since Macron came to power in May, despite several meetings and calls.

Macron in late May hosted Putin at the 17th-century palace of Versailles outside Paris. Both men said they had agreed on the need to move forward on divisive issues such as Syria and Ukraine.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria