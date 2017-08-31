70% of Emergency Calls in Bulgaria Are not Urgent or are Fake

70% of the emergency calls in Bulgaria are not urgent or are fake, reported bTV.

Losses for these calls reach up to BGN 16 million only for this year. There is no information about sanctioned people.

Ambulances and emergency help units go to all addresses. There have been cases in which medical teams have gone due to a closed sewer and even for a cat escaped to the neighboring yard, Sister Angelova recalls.

The law foresees sanctions of BGN 300 to BGN 2,000 for false or non-urgent calls.

Worldwide sanctions for false signals could reach up to $ 10,000.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior did not answer the question whether they have been sanctioned people for false signals for emergency help or not. The Metropolitan Center said that both institutions did not want a report on such signals so far.