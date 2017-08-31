Explosion Occurs During Passage of Prison Bus in Western Turkey
An explosion occurred during the passage of a prison bus in the Aegean province of İzmir on Aug. 31. Numbers of security forces and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, Hurriyet reported.
The explosion occurred in a garbage container during the passage of a prison bus in İzmir’s Buca district.
