Explosion Occurs During Passage of Prison Bus in Western Turkey

pixabay.com

An explosion occurred during the passage of a prison bus in the Aegean province of İzmir on Aug. 31. Numbers of security forces and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, Hurriyet reported.

The explosion occurred in a garbage container during the passage of a prison bus in İzmir’s Buca district.

