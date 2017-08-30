The first charging stations for electric vehicles of the Sofia Municipality will be put into operation by mid-September, Investor.bg reported.

According to the industrial cluster, electric mobility has been getting more and more popular in both the household and the industry.

Experts predict an increase in electric mobility in Bulgaria of up to 50% per year.

In Bulgaria, there are about 80 charging stations for electric vehicles, Boyan Zahariev, a member of the board of directors of the Industrial Cluster "Electromobiles" , announced today at a press conference today. For comparison, stations in Romania are 78.

According to Zahariev next year, the number of electric power stations in Bulgaria will be at least tripled.

The introduction of electromobility in Bulgaria should be seen as an exceptional chance and potential for the Bulgarian economy as well as for the cadres in the country, commented the cluster.

‘’Electromobiles’’ is the first national branch organization with more than 70 members, working with over 60 partners in the country and abroad - municipalities, clusters, organizations.