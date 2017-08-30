Bulgarian Cabined Approved the Report on the State of the Bulgarian Defense and Armed Forces

The government has approved and proposed to the National Assembly to accept the report on the state of the Bulgarian Defense and the Armed Forces report for the past year, the press service of the Cabinet announced, quoted by BGNES.

The main conclusion of the report is that the Bulgarian Armed Forces are in a position to fulfil their tasks during missions stemming from the constitutional obligations to guarantee the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country within NATO’s collective defense and the Common Security and Defense Policy of the EU.

This, however, is at the backdrop of a number of difficulties related to financial issues, staff shortage and obsolete arms and combat equipment.

For this reason, some tasks are executed with limitations.

The implementation of the Defense Force Development Program of the Republic of Bulgaria 2020 and its underlying Armed Forces Development Plan, NATO's 2013 Capabilities Package and the country's 55-nation commitments will continue аs well as the preparation of 50 formations for collective defense.

The radically changed security environment also calls for a debate to achieve a lasting political consensus and a national plan to increase the defense budget to 2% of GDP by 2024, in line with the decisions of the NATO summit in Wales

The previous version of the report read that the armed forces could only partially fulfil their duties.