Conflict in the White House

The White House of Donald Trump is filled with people who do not share his vision behind his promise during the election campaign “Make America Great Again”, declared the former deputy assistant of the president Sebastian Gorka, reported Newsweek Magazine.

Speaking on one of Trump's favorite television shows “Fox and Friends”, Gorka said that his departure from the White House is due to his dissatisfaction of the ideological atmosphere around the president. Gorka who is a politician born in Hungary and whose expertise in the White House remained dubious, published an open letter where he described in detail the reasons why he left last week.

“One of the main reasons is the MAGA platform (Make America Great Again) which brought us all to the White House. There are a lot of people there who do not agree with it and do not want to be associated with it” said Gorka to The Hill newspaper. “This is why I left. This way we can help the president from the outside.”

''The question is: Will the people around him stay loyal? At least people on the outside like me and Steve Bannon will support him no matter what.'' said Gorka.

The slogan is actually an interpretation of ''Let's make America great again'' used by president Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and its main purpose is the adoption among conservative Trump supporters the idea that USA are in economical and moral decadence.