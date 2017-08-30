Ludogorets New Coach Makes First Transfer

One of the best international defenders in the Ukraine Football League and former captain of Zorya (Lugansk) – Rafael Forster, signed a contract with the Bulgarian champion Ludogorets. Reports Sportal.

The central defender has not only for the Ukrainian team but also the popular Brazilian club Goias. Forster is already in Bulgaria and passed successfully all medical exams. He will be officially presented to the media by the coach Dimitar Dimitrov on Thursday (31 August) at 2pm on Ludogorets Arena stadium in Razgrad.

'The transfer in Ludogorets is a challenge for me. I hope I can help the team in its fight for the Bulgarian League and in the group stage of Europa League', was the first comment by the Brazilian defender. Forster has experience in European club tournaments after being a starter in all matches of Zorya in the group stage of Europa League last season. The expectations of the Ludogorets staff are that he will improve the performance of the team defensively.