Reconstruction In Front of the National Palace of Culture Will Continue Until the Middle of November
''I expect in the middle of November, as is the contract, to be completely finished ''Bulgaria'' Square in front of the National Palace of Culture. Working is on a schedule. This was said by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by BGNES.
She specified that the the ''Bulgaria'' square has an area of nearly 12 decares.
''The value of the repair is slightly less than BGN 5 million in total for the materials for granite slabs and also for the labor during the reconstruction. The warranty is 5 years'', she further said.
