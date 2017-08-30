Reconstruction In Front of the National Palace of Culture Will Continue Until the Middle of November

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Reconstruction In Front of the National Palace of Culture Will Continue Until the Middle of November archive

''I expect in the middle of November, as is the contract, to be completely finished ''Bulgaria'' Square in front of the National Palace of Culture. Working is on a schedule. This was said by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by BGNES.

She specified that the the ''Bulgaria'' square has an area of nearly 12 decares.

''The value of the repair is slightly less than BGN 5 million in total for the materials for granite slabs and also for the labor during the reconstruction. The warranty is 5 years'', she further said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Yordanka Fandakova, NDK, National Palace of Culture, reconstruction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria