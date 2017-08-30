A Human Skeleton Was Discovered During Repair of a Hotel in Smolyan
A human skeleton was discovered by construction workers during repair of a hotel in Smolyan, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Smolyan announced, quoted by bTV.
According to the initial inspection, the skeleton has been in the building for many years, the police say.
For several years the hotel has been renovated after being sold to new owners.
