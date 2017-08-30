Teachers’ Salaries Go Up 25% in 2018

Society » EDUCATION | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 14:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Teachers’ Salaries Go Up 25% in 2018 pixabay.com

he salaries of the school teachers in Bulgaria are going up by 15% by the end of 2017 and by another 20 or 25% by the end of 2017. Also the schools' facilities will be upgraded and renovated according to the latest standards in education," said Menda Stoyanova, Parliamentary Budget Committee Chairperson.

It is necessary the government to increase the salaries among the people working in the libraries, National Social Security Institute, as well as for people who work at museums, galleries, etc. In these sectors the salaries are too low, people can't even pay their bills. There must be an increase because the dispropotions are becoming bigger every day'', she further said. 

 

 

 

Source: Money.bg

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Menda Stoyanova, teachers, salaries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria