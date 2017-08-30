Teachers’ Salaries Go Up 25% in 2018

he salaries of the school teachers in Bulgaria are going up by 15% by the end of 2017 and by another 20 or 25% by the end of 2017. Also the schools' facilities will be upgraded and renovated according to the latest standards in education," said Menda Stoyanova, Parliamentary Budget Committee Chairperson.

It is necessary the government to increase the salaries among the people working in the libraries, National Social Security Institute, as well as for people who work at museums, galleries, etc. In these sectors the salaries are too low, people can't even pay their bills. There must be an increase because the dispropotions are becoming bigger every day'', she further said.

Source: Money.bg