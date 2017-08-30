The 74th Edition of the Oldest Film Festival Opens in Venice

This year's edition of the oldest film festival will be opened in Venice. Reports Btv.

The forum will be opened with screening of the American director Alexander Payne's film "Little Big Life". It will compete for the grand prize "Golden Lion" with 20 other films, including the drama of Guillermo del Toro's "The Form of the Water" and the thriller "Mother" by Darren Aronofsky.

Legendary actors Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will receive honorary awards for overall achievements.

On the red carpet are expected a bunch of Hollywood stars like Julian Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeifer, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Ethan Hawk and others.

Jury president is American actress Annette Benning.