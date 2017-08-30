Bulgaria will Join an Agreement on the Automated Exchange of DNA Data

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Join an Agreement on the Automated Exchange of DNA Data bnt.bg

The agreement will be signed by Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, the Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. Reports BNT. 

The signing of the agreement is an expression of the will of the countries to establish police cooperation in the fight against public security threats related to the prevention, detection and investigation of crimes as enshrined in the Southeast European Convention on Police Cooperation.

The competent authority for implementing the agreement on the Bulgarian side is the Ministry of the Interior.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: DNA, data, Exchange, agreement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria