Bulgaria will Join an Agreement on the Automated Exchange of DNA Data
The agreement will be signed by Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, the Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. Reports BNT.
The signing of the agreement is an expression of the will of the countries to establish police cooperation in the fight against public security threats related to the prevention, detection and investigation of crimes as enshrined in the Southeast European Convention on Police Cooperation.
The competent authority for implementing the agreement on the Bulgarian side is the Ministry of the Interior.
- » Reconstruction In Front of the National Palace of Culture Will Continue Until the Middle of November
- » Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council
- » There will be Repair of the Problem Section Along the Tram Line 7 is Sofa
- » The Garbage Tax will Rise Socially Bearable
- » Former Ministers of Energy and Finance From Borisov 1 Cabinet Will be Brought to Court Today
- » The Construction of the National Radioactive Waste Repository Begins