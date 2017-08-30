Bulgaria will Join an Agreement on the Automated Exchange of DNA Data

The agreement will be signed by Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, the Republic of Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia. Reports BNT.

The signing of the agreement is an expression of the will of the countries to establish police cooperation in the fight against public security threats related to the prevention, detection and investigation of crimes as enshrined in the Southeast European Convention on Police Cooperation.

The competent authority for implementing the agreement on the Bulgarian side is the Ministry of the Interior.