Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council

President Rumen Radev convenes a meeting of the National Security Council (KSNS), which will be devoted to the fight against corruption, the presidential press service said, quoted by bTV.

The meeting will be held on 9 October.

During the meeting he will discuss the creation of a workable anti-corruption model.

This is the second sitting of the KSNS  since Rumen Radev stepped into office. The theme of the first one was the modernization of the Bulgarian army.

