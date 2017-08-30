Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council
President Rumen Radev convenes a meeting of the National Security Council (KSNS), which will be devoted to the fight against corruption, the presidential press service said, quoted by bTV.
The meeting will be held on 9 October.
During the meeting he will discuss the creation of a workable anti-corruption model.
This is the second sitting of the KSNS since Rumen Radev stepped into office. The theme of the first one was the modernization of the Bulgarian army.
