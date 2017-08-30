Producer Prices in Bulgaria Increase Sharply in July 2017

August 30, 2017
Producer Prices in Bulgaria Increase Sharply in July 2017

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in July 2017 increased by 1.3% compared to the previous month, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Higher prices were registered in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 6.5%, while the prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.9% and in the manufacturing by 0.2%. In the manufacturing , more significant prices decreases were seen in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.4% and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.6%, while prices increases were reported in the manufacture of tobacco products by 0.8% and in the manufacture of textiles by 0.7%.

Total Producer Price Index in July 2017 increased by 4.7% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.0%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 6.8% and in the manufacturing by 2.8%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 10.2%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 5.0% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 4.7%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.9%, in the manufacture of leather and related products and in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in July 2017 increased by 2.4% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 6.9%, while the domestic prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 0.6% and in the manufacturing by 0.1%. In the manufacturing , compared to the previous month the prices went down in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 3.0% and in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 0.6%, while the domestic prices rose in the manufacture of tobacco products by 1.5% and in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.2%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in July 2017 increased by 5.3% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.3%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 4.2% and in the manufacturing by 2.4%. In the manufacturing compared to July 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 8.6%, in the manufacture of tobacco products and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 4.5%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.3% and in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.1%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in July 2017 increased by 3.5% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 3.2%. The non-domestic prices went up in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 11.0% and in the manufacture of basic metals by 10.5%, while the prices fell in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.5% and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.4%.

