Producer Prices in Bulgaria Increase Sharply in July 2017

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in July 2017 increased by 1.3% compared to the previous month, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



Higher prices were registered in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 6.5%, while the prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.9% and in the manufacturing by 0.2%. In the manufacturing , more significant prices decreases were seen in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.4% and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.6%, while prices increases were reported in the manufacture of tobacco products by 0.8% and in the manufacture of textiles by 0.7%.

Total Producer Price Index in July 2017 increased by 4.7% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.0%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 6.8% and in the manufacturing by 2.8%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 10.2%, in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 5.0% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 4.7%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.9%, in the manufacture of leather and related products and in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.5%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in July 2017 increased by 2.4% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 6.9%, while the domestic prices fell in the mining and quarrying industry by 0.6% and in the manufacturing by 0.1%. In the manufacturing , compared to the previous month the prices went down in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 3.0% and in the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 0.6%, while the domestic prices rose in the manufacture of tobacco products by 1.5% and in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.2%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in July 2017 increased by 5.3% compared to the same month of 2016. The domestic prices rose in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.3%, in the mining and quarrying industry by 4.2% and in the manufacturing by 2.4%. In the manufacturing compared to July 2016 the prices went up in the manufacture of basic metals by 8.6%, in the manufacture of tobacco products and in the manufacture of electrical equipment by 4.5%. The prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 0.3% and in the manufacture of leather and related products by 0.1%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in July 2017 increased by 3.5% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 3.2%. The non-domestic prices went up in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 11.0% and in the manufacture of basic metals by 10.5%, while the prices fell in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.5% and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.4%.