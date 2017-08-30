There will be Repair of the Problem Section Along the Tram Line 7 is Sofa
Cracked rails make the tram 7 trip in parts of Bulgaria Bld into a nightmare, informs BNT.
Travelers regularly complain about the wagons shaking, which prevents them from keeping straight if there are not seating. Today, on the "Day Begins" television series, Transport Deputy Mayor Evgeni Krousev explained that the deadline for submitting bids for the repair of the tram station at Ruchei stops next week and the municipality wants the reconstruction to happen as quickly as possible. He estimated that the 600-meter track could be repaired in about a month. Krussev promised that the major repairs on the Sofia road network will be finalized before the beginning of the school year.
