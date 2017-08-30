Romanians are Increasingly Emigrating

Bulgaria: Romanians are Increasingly Emigrating Source: Pixabay

Despite the increase in wages, the number of Romanians emigrating abroad is not decreasing, and 210,000 more left the country last year compared to 2015, the Romanian daily Ziarul Financiar said today.

At the same time, companies face the most serious staff shortage in history.

One third of the 210,000 Romanians that emigrated abroad last year are young people aged between 20 and 30.

Migration among young people continues to increase, although wages are rising. In 2016, the average net wage reached 2088 Romanian lei / 890 leva / per month, 12 per cent higher than in 2015 and twice more than a decade earlier.

