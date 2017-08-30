Chaos at the Airport in Berlin Because of a Bomb from World War II

World War II bomb caused a real transport chaos in the German capital in the evening hours of Tuesday, the Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported.

Due to the disarmament of the bomb - a Russian model, 24 flights from Tegel Airport were redirected to Schönefeld, about 20 km from the capital. This has created major inconveniences for passengers who were forced to wait at the terminals, and some of them stayed in the airplanes because of the lack of enough buses to take them off.

"There are no take-offs and landings due to the destruction of a World War II bomb," said the message from the airport authorities that appeared on Twitter. Disposal of the bomb began about 20pm (local time) and ended three hours later. After consulting with the authorities, the flights were resumed at night.