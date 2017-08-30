Teacher Wages are Rising with 20-25% Next Year

After an increase in teacher salaries of 15% in September, the salaries of those employed in secondary education will be upward indexed by another 20-25% in 2018.

This is what Menda Stoyanova, the chairman of the parliamentary budget committee, told the National TV.

The aim of the Cabinet - doubling the teacher's salaries in three years, she added.

"On average about 15% will be the increase of teachers' salaries, next year another 20-25%. In three years they will be doubled. We envisage big investments in education - in a material base and modern forms of education ", Stoyanova said.

A wage increase will also be discussed in other public sectors. "Security will be analyzed to see the possibility of wage increases. The estimated cost there is mainly in technique. The salaries of social workers, the NSSI, the cultural sector are low, these people have to feel some change, otherwise the disproportion in the pay with other sectors will become big, "said the chairman of the Parliamentary Budget Committee.