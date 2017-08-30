South Korea Opens Honorary Consulates in Varna and Burgas

The Council of Ministers agreed about establishing honorary consulates in Varna and Burgas of the Republic of South Korea, which will cover the territories of the two regions. Ivo Mihailov was proposed for honorary consul in Varna, and in Burgas - Yosif Spiridonov.

They are both business representatives and maintain and develop long-standing contacts with partners in the Republic of South Korea. The opening of honorary consulates will provide new opportunities for developing relations between the two countries in the trade and economic sphere, youth and sport, cultural, scientific and educational exchanges.