South Korea Opens Honorary Consulates in Varna and Burgas

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: South Korea Opens Honorary Consulates in Varna and Burgas Source: Pixabay

The Council of Ministers agreed about establishing honorary consulates in Varna and Burgas of the Republic of South Korea, which will cover the territories of the two regions. Ivo Mihailov was proposed for honorary consul in Varna, and in Burgas - Yosif Spiridonov.

They are both business representatives and maintain and develop long-standing contacts with partners in the Republic of South Korea. The opening of honorary consulates will provide new opportunities for developing relations between the two countries in the trade and economic sphere, youth and sport, cultural, scientific and educational exchanges.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: honorary consulates, South Korea, Burgas, Varna
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria