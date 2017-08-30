Bulgarian Energy Ministry: 'The Increase in the Final Price of Natural Gas Will be Below 2%'

''The increase in the final price of natural gas will be below 2%. It is not true that gas will rise by 60%.'' This was announced by the Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova at a briefing in the Council of Ministers, reported BGNES.

''A meeting between Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, the Ministry of Energy and the State Agency of Energy Regulation will be held today. Within this meeting, all the details will be clarified'', the Minister added.

''First of all, the increase in the transmission and access fees is with a decision of the European Commission, which is in force since 2011. According to this decision, each of the operators should change their tariff policy'', she explained.

The new gas price will come into force from 1 October this year. According to Petkova, household consumers will not feel the price increase.