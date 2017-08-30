The Explosion of an Electronic Cigarette Forced the Evacuation of a Railway Station in London
The explosion of an electronic cigarette has led to the evacuation of a railway station in London, Nova informs.
It's about the Euston railway station, where people were moved out of the reach of the incident. An investigation is underway, police said in the British capital. The police stressed that everything points to a small explosion that is supposed to be caused by an electronic cigarette in a bag. No people were injured in the incident.
