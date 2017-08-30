Weather in Bulgaria Bad for Mountain Tourism Today

The weather will be mostly sunny with only temporary increase in clouds, almost no rain. There will be light northeast wind. The daily temperatures will rise and reach highs of 23°C to 28°C, in Sofia 25°C. This is the weather forecast reported from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by Focus News Agency.



Along the Black Sea Coast the weather will be sunny, with clouds increasing mainly in the morning hours and light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will reach 22°C-25°C, sea water temperature – 25°C-26°C.



Sunny weather in the mountains, clouds and fog in the morning, light east-northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be about 18°C, at 2,000m - about 11.

Weather conditions in the mountains are not very good for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross.



It is foggy and cloudy in the high parts of the mountains. Temperatures vary between 3 and 13 degrees Celsius. The wind is light to moderate. It is still gloomy but set to improve.



Lift facilities are operational in Pamporovo, Bansko and Borovets, but closed in Vitosha.



No incidents with tourists have been reported in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).