Bulgaria: Putin Wants Effective and Fair Acquiring of Resources from the Arctic Source: Pixabay

Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that an effective acquiring of resources from Arctic can be achieved with an open, equitable and effective approach to resolving the issue.

"An open, equal, effective approach is needed for the successful economic exploitation of the Arctic, for strengthening the international political, economic, public dialogue aimed at resolving the region's current issues," he said in a greeting to the Seventh International Meeting of Representatives of the Member States of The Arctic Council, observer countries and the scientific community. The secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Parushev, who led the Russian delegation to the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region (northernmost regions of Russia), called for the development of transport infrastructure in the Arctic.

