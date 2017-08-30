The Cabinet Allocated Another BGN 1.2M for the Border Fence with Turkey

Bulgaria: The Cabinet Allocated Another BGN 1.2M for the Border Fence with Turkey pixabay.com

The Government approved additional costs for the budget of the Council of Ministers for 2017 at the amount of BGN 1 224 000 for the construction of the fence along Bulgarian border with Turkey, reported bTV.

The money will be used for the part of the fence along the Tundzha River on the territory of Haskovo District.

Implementation funds are provided through cost restructuring or transfer to the central budget for 2017.

