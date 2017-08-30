Students will have Four Holidays Next Year

The next summer vacation for students from the 8th to the 11th grade will begin at the end of June 2018. Their last school day will be June 29, 2018 (Friday). On June 15, 2018, pupils from 5th to 7th grade are going to finish, and the youngest, in primary schools - on June 1, 2018. Reports Bgnes.

This is the planned schedule for weekends and vacations for the upcoming academic year, endorsed by the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev . Four will be the holidays during the year - autumn, Christmas, mid-term and spring. Autumn will be from November 1st, 2017 to November 5th, 2017. The Christmas vacation will continue from December 23th, 2018 to January 2nd, 2018, and the mid-term vacation will be from February 3th, 2018 to February 6th, 2018. The spring holiday for students from the 1st to 11th grade will be between March 31th, 2018 an April 9th, 2018. The 12th grade will rest four days, which coincide with Easter (6-9 April 2018).

The seniors will finish school on May 15th, 2018, which will allow them to take exams to change the mark on a subject, and to prepare for the state exams for higher education. The spring session of the state exams and the national external evaluations after the 7th grade will again be in the same day as before - May 24. This is necessary in order not to extend the end of the school year for pupils from grades 1st to 7th. The State Exam for higher education will take place on May 21, 2018.