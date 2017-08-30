Police Curfew was Introduced in Houston
Houston's mayor imposed a police curfew in the fourth-largest US city that suffered heavily from hurricane Harvey. The victims of the natural disaster are already at least 22. The police curfew will be in force from midnight until 5 am and will be valid until the authorities have determined that things are normalizing. The aim is to prevent marauding in the homes of evacuated people because of the storm.
At the same time, residents of Harris County, Texas, living in a chemical plant area were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Authorities have been warned that flooding may cause some chemicals to react.
About 57 trillion liters of water have poured on the southern parts of the United States.
