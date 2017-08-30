Hajj is Beginning, 100 000 Will Take Care of Security

More than 100,000 members of Saudi security forces will help protect 2 million pilgrims who are part of Hajj's annual pilgrimage to Mecca today, the agencies said.

Security measures have been taken at the entrances of Mecca, Medina and other holy places in the country, as well as in airports and ports. Usually during the Hajj there are tragic incidents, most often leading to chaos in the crowd. In 2015, under such circumstances, hundreds of worshipers died.