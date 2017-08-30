Bill Gates and Richard Branson Embark on the Business with Artificial Meat

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Virgin founder Richard Branson decided to invest together with former General Motors president Jack Welch in a start-up business with artificial meat, Bloomberg reported.

They chose to invest capital in the new Memphis Meat Company, which has been successfully harvesting meat from muscle cells in an artificial environment. Its product has not yet reached the market, because it is more expensive than natural meat, but with new investors the efforts for its depreciation will continue.

Richard Branson told Bloomberg that "in 30 years, we will not have to kill animals, and the meat will be cleaner and healthier without changing its taste." Furthermore, the new production will protect the natural environment because it will consume only 1% of the land and 10% of the water needed today for livestock.

Memphis Meats takes live self-replicating animals cells, puts them in oxygen-rich nutrients environment and leaves them to divide naturally. Thus in 2016 beef is produced and in the spring of 2017 - chicken and duck meat.