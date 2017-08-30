The Garbage Tax will Rise Socially Bearable

Next week, the parliamentary budget committee will begin discussing amendments to the Local Taxes and Fees Act, which are changing the formula for determining the garbage fee, chairman of the committee Menda Stoyanova told BNT.

According to her, the charge will be higher for citizens, because now the burden is borne entirely by the business, which is unfair. However, the GERB MP assured that social tolerance would be sought without a collapse in municipal revenues.

The proposals for amendments, which the government approved in July, envisage introducing the "polluter pays" principle. The governmental project approved by employers and trade unions provides for the fee to be determined according to the amount of waste. The amendments stipulate that the municipal waste tax is to be paid for three services - collection and transport of household waste to treatment facilities, treatment of waste, maintenance of the cleanliness of the territory for public use in settlements. It is proposed to introduce a uniform methodology for determining the costs that form the fee. The individual amount of household waste for the property will be determined by bags of specified capacity and load capacity; By the number and capacity of the necessary waste containers and the frequency of their transport and by the number of users of the service in the property.

"Between the first and the second reading, we will gather all the opinions, we will look for a cross-section." Whenever we look for a solution, we have to take account of justice - now business takes the primary burden without generating such waste. The population could pay without a collapse in municipal revenues, "said Stoyanova.