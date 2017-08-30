Strong Public Support for Beach Checks

Checks on compliance with beach rules have strong public support. 81% of Bulgarian citizens approve inspections, while only 15% are against. According to data from Gallup International's express poll, conducted among 800 adult Bulgarians through a panel methodology that allows national representation of the data, the agency said.

"The vast majority of Bulgarian citizens want to observe compliance of the rules on the Black Sea and the resorts and to maintain the order of the state and municipal authorities," Gallup said. According to experts of the agency, it is an exception, and to a certain extent only, young people up to the age of 30, but even among this age group is generally the support for more order in tourism in Bulgaria. The rapid analysis of Gallup relates mainly to the inspections of the Ministry of Tourism. For this reason, it is not clear whether the public support extends to the expressive actions of Deputy Prime Minister Valeriy Simeonov, whose culmination was the seizure of speakers and the arrest of a DJ during midnight events in Sunny Beach.

In addition to Simeonov and the Ministry of Tourism, the National Revenue Agency has also intensified inspections by sea for the second consecutive year, which has temporarily closed hundreds of establishments in the middle of the tourist season for tax violations. The activity of the Ministry of Tourism is approved by just over 50% of adult citizens, and nearly a third are more critical, according to Gallup International. The data shows categorically that the native Black Sea coast remains a preferred holiday destination for the Bulgarians in 2017. According to the data, more than 1.3 million adult Bulgarians have rested on our coast so far, and another 0.5 million will be visiting. For comparison this summer, about 0.35 million Bulgarians went abroad for a holiday this summer, and relatively the same amount will follow them throughout the rest of the holiday season. Another 0.7 million adult Bulgarians rest or are going to rest elsewhere in the country. In the poll, 37% of respondents said they had been on a summer break - that's about 2 million people. 68% of them say they have chosen the Bulgarian Black Sea, which is over one million three hundred thousand. If the children are added to the account, that means that nearly half of the country's population has been or will be on our Black Sea coast this season, according to Gallup International. The largest share is the young people up to the age of 30 and the residents of Sofia.

According to the agency, the data show that, compared to the expected number of tourists during the summer season, more than half are Bulgarians choose Bulgaria for their vacation.