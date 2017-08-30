Germany Wants to Avoid a New "Ice Age" with Russia

Germany and Europe want to make sure that the new US sanctions against Russia will not lead to a new "ice age" in the ties between Russia and the West, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said, quoted by Reuters.

Gabriel said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on sanctions at their meeting in Washington. He expressed his gratitude that President Trump has agreed to coordinate further ties with American allies. "As Europeans, we have great fears that this will have unintended consequences for Europe," Gabriel said.

"We do not want to completely destroy our business relations with Russia, especially in the energy sector," he added. Earlier this month, Trump approved new sanctions against Moscow for the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula in 2014, as well as for its alleged intervention in the US presidential election last year. Russia denies allegations of interference by US intelligence agencies, Reuters recalls. Gabriel criticized the American solution. The foreign minister said the new sanctions expose European companies involved in energy projects in Russia to fines for violating US law. German Economy Minister Brigitte Zipris even urged the EU to take action against the United States if the new sanctions against Russia affect German businesses.

European leaders are worried that the new sanctions will not only have economic consequences, but may also "lead to a new ice age between Russia and the West," Gabriel said today. Despite Europe's fears of sanctions, the German Foreign Minister said Moscow should do its part in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine, including the withdrawal of heavy weapons. "This will be the starting point for improving relations," he added.