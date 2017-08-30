No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Hurricane Harvey

According to information from the State Department of the United States of America received at the Bulgarian Embassy in Washington, there is no data of injured Bulgarian citizens as a result of the hurricane "Harvey", which mostly affected the states of Texas and Louisiana, reported BGNES.

Bulgaria's Embassy in Washington is in contact with local authorities and monitors the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bulgaria assured.

All Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives and acquaintances can do so on the embassy's duty-free phone numbers in Washington:

+1 202 387 0174

+1 202 387 5770

+1 202 483 1386

+1 202 299 0273