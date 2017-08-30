No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Hurricane Harvey

Society | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Hurricane Harvey pixabay.com

According to information from the State Department of the United States of America received at the Bulgarian Embassy in Washington, there is no data of injured Bulgarian citizens as a result of the hurricane "Harvey", which mostly affected the states of Texas and Louisiana, reported BGNES.

Bulgaria's Embassy in Washington is in contact with local authorities and monitors the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bulgaria assured.

All Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information or to report their relatives and acquaintances can do so on the embassy's duty-free phone numbers in Washington:

 

+1 202 387 0174

+1 202 387 5770

+1 202 483 1386

+1 202 299 0273

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Texas, Louisiana, hurricane, harvey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria