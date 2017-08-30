Cabinet Will Approve a Report on the State of Defense in the Country

Politics » DEFENSE | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 09:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Cabinet Will Approve a Report on the State of Defense in the Country archive

At a regular government meeting on Wednesday, ministers will consider a draft resolution approving a report on the state of defense and armed forces in Bulgaria in 2016, reported BGNES.

It is also expected to consider a draft amendment and supplement to the Rules for the Implementation of the Law for Defense and Armed Forces of Bulgaria.

The Cabinet will also decide to establish a Coordination Board on the issues of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018

The Council of Ministers will also decide on the adoption of a report on the work program of Bulgaria's communication strategy for the European Union for 2016 and the adoption of a work program for the communication strategy for 2017.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cabinet, draft resolution, state of defense, Defence, military, armed forces
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria