Cabinet Will Approve a Report on the State of Defense in the Country

At a regular government meeting on Wednesday, ministers will consider a draft resolution approving a report on the state of defense and armed forces in Bulgaria in 2016, reported BGNES.

It is also expected to consider a draft amendment and supplement to the Rules for the Implementation of the Law for Defense and Armed Forces of Bulgaria.

The Cabinet will also decide to establish a Coordination Board on the issues of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018

The Council of Ministers will also decide on the adoption of a report on the work program of Bulgaria's communication strategy for the European Union for 2016 and the adoption of a work program for the communication strategy for 2017.