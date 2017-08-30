Heavy Rains in Istanbul Flooded Roads and Wreaked Havoc

Heavy rain battered Istanbul on Tuesday in a freak storm that flooded roads and wreaked havoc in Turkey's biggest city.

Footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed trees swaying in the storm, whilst another video showed people being dragged along the street by floodwater in the city's Eminonu district.

The downpour left some cars and buses stranded. Local shop owners have been forced to build barriers to protect their shops from water.

Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbas has warned citizens to stay off roads and remain indoors.