Heavy Rains in Istanbul Flooded Roads and Wreaked Havoc
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 30, 2017, Wednesday // 09:35| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Heavy rain battered Istanbul on Tuesday in a freak storm that flooded roads and wreaked havoc in Turkey's biggest city.
Footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed trees swaying in the storm, whilst another video showed people being dragged along the street by floodwater in the city's Eminonu district.
The downpour left some cars and buses stranded. Local shop owners have been forced to build barriers to protect their shops from water.
Istanbul mayor Kadir Topbas has warned citizens to stay off roads and remain indoors.
- » Wildfires in Pirin Mountain Are Now Under Control
- » Look Residents of Which District in Sofia Breathe The Most Polluted Air
- » Bulgaria is Expecting a Warm Autumn
- » Earthquake was Registered in Greece
- » Yellow Code for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms is Valid for 6 Regions in Bulgaria
- » Firefighetrs Continue to Battle Kresna Gorge Wildfire for 6th Consecutive Day
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)