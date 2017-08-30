Half of the Capital Will be Without Hot Water Until September 11 Due to Reconstruction

More than 20 districts of Sofia will be left without hot water from today - August 30 until 11 September, due to construction works on the reconstruction of the damaged in the winter heat pipe.

TETS "Sofia East" will be stopped during the period from 0.00 on August 30 to September 11, 2017 (inclusive). During this period without hot water will remain the customers from the following districts:

1 and 2 ''Druzhba''; ''Iskar'' Station Industrial Area; "Mladost" 1, 1A, 2, 3, 4; Bc. "Darvenitsa"; ''Musagenitsa'' quarter; ''Vitosha'' district. "Students town"; "Iztok"; "Izgrev"; "Dianabad"; "Lozenets"; "Geo Milev"; Yavorov quarter (the high parts); ''Ivan Assen II''; "Swim center"; ''Reduta'' neighborhood; "Slatina"; Quarter "Tsarigrad complex"; Academy of the Ministry of Interior; VTU "T. Kableshkov "; M. "Kuro"; Poligona; Bulgarian Acadremy of Sciences (BAS) - HMS, BAS - Vranya and residences.