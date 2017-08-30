Federica Mogherini to Meet Vučić and Thaçi

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini will host an informal meeting with the Presidents Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia and Hashim Thaçi of Kosovo on Thursday 31st August in Brussels, reported European Western Balkans. 

They will exchange views on the continuation of the dialogue for normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, following their agreement in July to start preparing a new phase of the dialogue.

The High Representative and the two Presidents will also review the state of play in the implementation of the agreements reached in the dialogue.

