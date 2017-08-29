France to Host International Climate Summit in December

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that France will host an international summit on Dec. 12 to ensure the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to Xinhua News.

The summit is scheduled to take place two years to the date when the historic agreement was reached at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) in Paris.

The summit is expected to "make a key progress" and "mobilize the necessary funding" for the implementation of the agreement, Macron said in a speech on foreign policy to ambassadors.

The event will be organized in cooperation with the World Bank, and "all our partners who wish to be associated," Macron said.

Recalling the success of hosting the COP 21, the president said he would do everything to "preserve this agreement and ensure its best possible implementation."

"It is important to develop a close dialogue on this subject with partners who have decided to carry out an ambitious action in this area," he added.