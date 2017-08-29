Bulgarian Antoni Ivanov Wins the Bronze Medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in U.S.

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Antoni Ivanov Wins the Bronze Medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in U.S. pixabay.com

18-year-old Bulgarian Antoni Ivanov has won the bronze medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in U.S., reported bTV.

The event was held on the campus of Indiana University.

Ivanov was born in Veliko Tarnovo, and holds several swimming records, including one European and yesterday’s world title.

Ivanov recently told the press that he is considering earning an undergraduate degree in the U.S. at one of three state universities – Texas, Alabama or North Carolina.

