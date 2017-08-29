Wildfires in Pirin Mountain Are Now Under Control

Bulgaria: Wildfires in Pirin Mountain Are Now Under Control pixabay.com

Bulgarian Interior Minister Valentin Radev has closed the crisis headquarters in the village of Old Kresna, established by an order of the Premier due to the huge wildfire at the foot of the Pirin Mountain, reported bTV.

‘’An average of 500 persons daily, 70 machine units, and two choppers of the defence ministry plus a private one participated in the fire’s extinguishing’’, said Minister Radev at the last briefing.

There are no casualties and injuries  among the local people nor among the participants in the extinguishing action.

