Chile Congress Introduced a Bill to make Same-sex Marriages Legal

The Chilean President Michelle Bachelet sent a bill to Congress about the legalization of same-sex marriages and adoption by couples of the same sex. The bill is part of the liberal reform after last week the Constitutional court accepted partial removal of the ban on abortions. Reports Aljazeera.

'Old prejudices can not be stronger than love' – said the president after publicly signing the bill.

'This is why, just I promised, Chile is making historical step by accepting the document for marriage equality.' The party of Bachelet has majority in congress, however the process of accepting the bill will be probable pushed to 2018. Chile is perceived as relatively social-conservative country. For example divorce was legalized as recently as 2004.