The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Detected New Shipment of Egg Yolk Powder with Fipronil Above the Norms

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has detected a new shipment of egg yolk powder delivered from Germany. A laboratory test found fipronil above the norms, the Agriculture Ministry said, quoted by bTV. 

The new shipment consisted of 500 kg of egg yolk powder delivered to Bulgaria. Almost the entire volume, 407 kg, was available in the warehouse-recipient and was banned from distribution. It will be destroyed.

The remaining 93 kg was used in the production of 12,500 kg of ice cream. The product was also banned and withdrawn from the market.

BSFA reported that the agency will start  inspections of all egg-producing farms, eggs and egg products warehouses,  in the country.

