Bulgaria: 52 kg of Heroin Seized at Lesovo Border Crossing

52 kg of heroin, 1 kg of gold, and over 1 tonne of hookah tobacco have captured customs officials at Lesovo border crossing in the past 10 days, reported the Bulgarian Natinal Television. 

Two Iraqi citizens who crossed the border having been detained with straps attached to the axles of a lorry, were detained.

In all three cases, the smuggled goods entered the country from Turkey.

The lorry drivers were also detained. Some of them have ben remanded in custody.

The value of the seized drug is nearly 4 million BGN. The smuggled goods and the vehicles have been seized to the state. The data was provided by the Director of the Customs Agency Georgi Kostov and the head of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Bourgas, Lyubomir Petrov.

