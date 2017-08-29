Three International Companies Want to Invest in Belene Nuclear Power Plant
Source: iNews.bg
Three international companies want to invest in Belene Nuclear Power Plant. This was declared by Minister Temenuzhka Petkova who, today, announced the start of the construction of the National Radioactive Waste Repository in Belene. Reports BNT.
Minister Petkova along with the chief of State company “Radioactive waste' Dilyan Petrov made a symbolic first dig with a shovel for the repository.
