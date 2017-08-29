The Black Sea Coast Remains the Most-Preferred Summer Holiday Destination for the Bulgarian Citizens in 2017

Business » TOURISM | August 29, 2017, Tuesday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Black Sea Coast Remains the Most-Preferred Summer Holiday Destination for the Bulgarian Citizens in 2017 pixabay.com

The Black Sea coast remains the most-preferred summer holiday destination for the Bulgarian citizens in 2017, shows a survey of Gallup International Sociological Agency, quoted by bTV.

Over 1.3 million Bulgarians have spent their summer holiday at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast this year and another 500,000 are expected to do the same until the end of the summer season.

It turns out that the Bulgarian Black Sea coast would be visited by nearly half of the Bulgarian population.

Nearly 350,000 Bulgarians have spent their holidays abroad this summer.

As a whole, over 60% of the Bulgarian citizens have spent their holidays or will go on vacation abroad.

The activity of the Ministry of Tourism is approved by just over 50 per cent of the adult citizens and about 1/3 more criticize its activity. At the same time, the control of the beaches meets the support of over 80 per cent of the interviewed.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, holiday, Black Sea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria