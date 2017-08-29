The Black Sea coast remains the most-preferred summer holiday destination for the Bulgarian citizens in 2017, shows a survey of Gallup International Sociological Agency, quoted by bTV.

Over 1.3 million Bulgarians have spent their summer holiday at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast this year and another 500,000 are expected to do the same until the end of the summer season.

It turns out that the Bulgarian Black Sea coast would be visited by nearly half of the Bulgarian population.

Nearly 350,000 Bulgarians have spent their holidays abroad this summer.

As a whole, over 60% of the Bulgarian citizens have spent their holidays or will go on vacation abroad.

The activity of the Ministry of Tourism is approved by just over 50 per cent of the adult citizens and about 1/3 more criticize its activity. At the same time, the control of the beaches meets the support of over 80 per cent of the interviewed.