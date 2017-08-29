An Increase by 3.7% is Reported For the Production of Electricity For June 2017

In June 2017 compared to May 2017 an increase is reported for the production of:

 electricity - by 3.7% to 3 324 GWh, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

A decrease is reported for the production of:

 solid fuels - by 12.8% to 2 483 thousand tonnes;

 liquefied petroleum gases - by 9.1% to 10 thousand tonnes;

 unleaded motor gasoline - by 3.1% to 155 thousand tonnes;

 transport diesel - by 4.9% to 272 thousand tonnes;

 natural gas - by 33.3% to 6 million m3.

In June 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year, an increase is reported for the production of:

 solid fuels - by 28.4%;

 liquefied petroleum gases - by 11.1%;

transport diesel - by 14.8%. A decrease is reported for the production of:

 unleaded motor gasoline - by 2.5%;

 electricity - by 3.0%.

No change for the production of natural gas. Deliveries of energy products In June 2017 compared to May 2017 an increase is reported for the deliveries of:

 liquefied petroleum gases - by 6.7% to 48 thousand tonnes;

 unleaded motor gasoline - by 10.6% to 52 thousand tonnes;

 transport diesel - by 26.6% to 195 thousand tonnes. A decrease is reported for the deliveries of:

 solid fuels - by 13.4% to 2 550 thousand tonnes;

 natural gas - by 3.2% to 213 million m3 ;

 electricity - by 0.2% to 2 500 GWh

In June 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year, an increase is reported for the deliveries of:

 solid fuels - by 27.4%;

 liquefied petroleum gases - by 29.7%;

 unleaded motor gasoline - by 136.4%;

 transport diesel - by 25.0%;

 natural gas - by 6.5%;

 electricity - by 4.7%.

