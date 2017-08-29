Former Ministers of Energy and Finance From Borisov 1 Cabinet Will be Brought to Court Today

Bulgaria: Former Ministers of Energy and Finance From Borisov 1 Cabinet Will be Brought to Court Today archive

The former ministers of energy and finance, Traicho Traikov and Simeon Dyankov from Borissov 1 cabinet, as well as businessman Ivo Prokopiev will be brought to court today. 

They faces charges in relation to the sale of 33% of the state share in the electricity distribution company EVN. Traikov is accused of deliberate mismanagement and Dyankov is accused of malfeasance in office, related to the transaction. Prokopiev is accused of being his agent.

