Bulgaria is Expecting a Warm Autumn

"We are expecting a warm autumn." This is what Climatologist Georgi Rachev said on the "Hello, Bulgaria" TV block, informed NOVA.

He assured us that the cold front that is passing over our country will bring cooling, but only on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the warm weather will return. Temperatures over the next weekend will skyrocket to 35-36 degrees.

"All September will be warm and fairly dry," Rachev assured. And he added that mercury in the thermometers will reach 1-2 degrees above the usual for the next few weeks.

Rachev also commented on the disaster struck by the United States in recent days. Hurricane Harvey, which killed people and literally dipped Houston underwater, would be raging for another 2-3 days. For the past 50 hours, it has fallen as rain as it is for a year.

For comparison, the rainfall in Houston equaled twice the annual rainfall for Sofia.